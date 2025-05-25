Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Describing Data Numerically Using a Graphing Calculator
4:19 minutes
Problem 2.R.37
Textbook Question
In Exercises 37– 40, use the data set, which represents the model 2020 vehicles with the highest fuel economies (in miles per gallon) in the most popular classes. (Source: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency)
36 30 30 45 31 113 113 33 33 33 52 141 56 117 58
118 50 26 23 23 27 48 22 22 22 121 41 105 35 35
Find the five-number summary of the data set.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Organize the data set in ascending order. This is essential for calculating the five-number summary, which includes the minimum, first quartile (Q1), median, third quartile (Q3), and maximum.
Step 2: Identify the minimum and maximum values in the ordered data set. These are the smallest and largest values, respectively.
Step 3: Calculate the median, which is the middle value of the data set. If the data set has an odd number of values, the median is the middle value. If it has an even number of values, the median is the average of the two middle values.
Step 4: Determine the first quartile (Q1), which is the median of the lower half of the data set (excluding the overall median if the data set has an odd number of values).
Step 5: Determine the third quartile (Q3), which is the median of the upper half of the data set (excluding the overall median if the data set has an odd number of values).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Five-Number Summary
The five-number summary is a descriptive statistic that provides a quick overview of a data set. It consists of the minimum value, first quartile (Q1), median (Q2), third quartile (Q3), and maximum value. This summary helps to understand the distribution and spread of the data, highlighting its central tendency and variability.
Recommended video:
Quartiles
Quartiles are values that divide a data set into four equal parts, each containing 25% of the data. The first quartile (Q1) is the median of the lower half of the data, while the third quartile (Q3) is the median of the upper half. These measures are essential for understanding the spread and skewness of the data, as they indicate where the bulk of the values lie.
Recommended video:
Median
The median is the middle value of a data set when it is ordered from least to greatest. If the number of observations is odd, the median is the middle number; if even, it is the average of the two middle numbers. The median is a robust measure of central tendency, as it is less affected by outliers compared to the mean.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:26
Calculating the Median
Watch next
Master Find 5-Number Summary - TI-84 Calculator with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice