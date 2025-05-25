Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Five-Number Summary The five-number summary is a descriptive statistic that provides a quick overview of a data set. It consists of the minimum value, first quartile (Q1), median (Q2), third quartile (Q3), and maximum value. This summary helps to understand the distribution and spread of the data, highlighting its central tendency and variability.

Quartiles Quartiles are values that divide a data set into four equal parts, each containing 25% of the data. The first quartile (Q1) is the median of the lower half of the data, while the third quartile (Q3) is the median of the upper half. These measures are essential for understanding the spread and skewness of the data, as they indicate where the bulk of the values lie.