Constructing Confidence Intervals for μ1-μ2. When the sampling distribution for x̅1-x̅2 is approximated by a t-distribution and the populations have equal variances, you can construct a confidence interval for μ1-μ2, as shown below.

Construct the indicated confidence interval for μ1-μ2 . Assume the populations are approximately normal with equal variances.

Family Doctor

To compare the mean number of days spent waiting to see a family doctor for two large cities, you randomly select several people in each city who have had an appointment with a family doctor. The results are shown at the left. Construct a 90% confidence interval for the difference in mean number of days spent waiting to see a family doctor for the two cities. (Adapted from Merritt Hawkins)