Class Width Class width is the difference between the upper and lower limits of a class interval in a frequency distribution. It is calculated by dividing the range of the data set by the number of classes. In this case, the range is 118, and with 8 classes, the class width can be determined by dividing 118 by 8, which helps in organizing the data into manageable intervals.

Lower Class Limits The lower class limit is the smallest value that can belong to a particular class interval in a frequency distribution. For the first class, it is typically the minimum value of the data set, which in this case is given as 17. Subsequent lower class limits can be found by adding the class width to the previous lower class limit, establishing a structured way to categorize the data.