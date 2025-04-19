Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Normal Distribution A normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, showing that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. It is characterized by its bell-shaped curve, defined by its mean and standard deviation. In statistics, many real-world phenomena tend to follow this distribution, making it a fundamental concept in inferential statistics.

Class Intervals Class intervals are ranges of values that are used to group data in a frequency distribution. In this context, a lower class limit of 4.300 g and a class width of 0.100 g means that the first class interval would be from 4.300 g to 4.399 g. Properly defining class intervals is crucial for accurately representing data and analyzing its distribution.