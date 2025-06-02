Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Class Limits Class limits refer to the smallest and largest values that define a class interval in a frequency distribution. For example, in a class interval of 10-19, 10 is the lower class limit and 19 is the upper class limit. Class limits are used to group data into intervals for easier analysis and visualization. Recommended video: Guided course 06:29 06:29 How to Create Frequency Distributions

Class Boundaries Class boundaries are the values that separate one class interval from another, ensuring there are no gaps between classes. They are calculated by taking the average of the upper limit of one class and the lower limit of the next class. For instance, the class boundaries for the interval 10-19 would be 9.5 and 19.5, allowing for continuous data representation. Recommended video: Guided course 07:10 07:10 How to Create Histogram - TI-84 Calculator