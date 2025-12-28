Yellowfin Tuna
A marine biologist claims that the mean fork length (see figure at the left) of yellowfin tuna is different in two zones in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. A sample of 26 yellowfin tuna collected in Zone A has a mean fork length of 76.2 centimeters and a standard deviation of 16.5 centimeters. A sample of 31 yellowfin tuna collected in Zone B has a mean fork length of 80.8 centimeters and a standard deviation of 23.4 centimeters. At ,α=0.01 can you support the marine biologist’s claim? Assume the population variances are equal. (Adapted from Fishery Bulletin)