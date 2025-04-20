Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Regression Line The regression line is a statistical tool used to model the relationship between two variables by fitting a linear equation to observed data. It is represented by the equation y = mx + b, where m is the slope and b is the y-intercept. This line minimizes the distance between itself and the data points, providing a predictive framework for understanding how changes in one variable affect another. Recommended video: Guided course 05:43 05:43 Correlation Coefficient

Scatterplot A scatterplot is a graphical representation of two quantitative variables, displaying points that correspond to the values of each variable. It helps visualize the relationship between the variables, indicating patterns, trends, or correlations. By examining a scatterplot, one can identify whether the relationship is linear, non-linear, or if there are outliers that may affect the regression analysis. Recommended video: Guided course 06:36 06:36 Scatterplots & Intro to Correlation