Multiple Choice
Which statement is true about a dot plot?
A bar chart displays the number of students in each major at a university. What type of data distribution is being visualized?
Which of the following best describes how a Pareto chart differs from a standard vertical bar graph when visualizing data?
Why is it sometimes necessary to include trend lines on line graphs when visualizing quantitative data?