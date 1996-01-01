Which of the following is a true statement about a ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Multiple Choice
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the types of data: Quantitative data represent numerical values, which can be either discrete (countable values) or continuous (measurable values). Qualitative data, also called categorical data, represent categories or labels without inherent numerical meaning.
Identify the nature of letter grades: Letter grades (such as A, B, C, etc.) are categories that describe performance levels but do not have numerical values that can be meaningfully added or averaged.
Recognize that letter grades do not fit into interval data because interval data require numerical values with meaningful differences between them, and letter grades are not numerical.
Since letter grades are categories without numeric measurement, they are considered qualitative (categorical) data rather than quantitative data.
Therefore, letter grades on a test are an example of qualitative data.
