The heights of sunflowers in a garden are an example of which type of data?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a true statement about a ?
A
A is used to display the distribution of quantitative data.
B
A cannot display outliers in a dataset.
C
A is best suited for visualizing qualitative data.
D
A always shows the of the data.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what a boxplot represents: A boxplot is a graphical representation used to summarize the distribution of a quantitative dataset by showing its minimum, first quartile (Q1), median (Q2), third quartile (Q3), and maximum values.
Recall that boxplots are designed for quantitative data because they rely on numerical order and measures of central tendency and spread, which do not apply to qualitative (categorical) data.
Recognize that boxplots can display outliers explicitly, often marked as individual points beyond the whiskers, which represent typical data range limits (usually 1.5 times the interquartile range from the quartiles).
Note that boxplots typically show the median (Q2) as a line inside the box, not the mean. The mean is not always displayed in a standard boxplot unless specifically added.
Conclude that the true statement is: 'A boxplot is used to display the distribution of quantitative data,' because it accurately describes the purpose and nature of boxplots.
