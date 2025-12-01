What’s in a Word? Part II In a recent survey conducted by the Pew Research Center, a random sample of adults 18 years of age or older living in the continental United States was asked their reaction to the word capitalism. In addition, the individuals were asked to disclose which political party they most associate with. Results of the survey are given in the table below.

a. Does the evidence suggest individuals within each political affiliation react differently to the word capitalism? Use the alpha = 0.05 level of significance.