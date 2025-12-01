Which of the following accurately describes the test for independence?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 25m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 57m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 50m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 24m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit2h 21m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
What’s in a Word? Part II In a recent survey conducted by the Pew Research Center, a random sample of adults 18 years of age or older living in the continental United States was asked their reaction to the word capitalism. In addition, the individuals were asked to disclose which political party they most associate with. Results of the survey are given in the table below.
a. Does the evidence suggest individuals within each political affiliation react differently to the word capitalism? Use the alpha = 0.05 level of significance.
In the context of the Test for Independence, what does the test allow us to determine about the relationship between two categorical variables based on experimental observations?
In a chi-square test for independence, how does the difference between the expected frequency and the observed frequency affect the value of the chi-square statistic?
Explain the differences between the chi-square test for independence and the chi-square test for homogeneity. What are the similarities?
[NOW WORK] Job Satisfaction Is there an association between one’s level of education and satisfaction with work? A random sample of 5244 employed individuals were asked to disclose their highest level of education and satisfaction with their work/job. The results are shown in the table below. The data are from the General Social Survey.
e. Compare the observed frequencies with the expected frequencies. Which cell contributed most to the test statistic? Was the expected frequency greater than or less than the observed frequency? What does this information tell you?
[NOW WORK] Job Satisfaction Is there an association between one’s level of education and satisfaction with work? A random sample of 5244 employed individuals were asked to disclose their highest level of education and satisfaction with their work/job. The results are shown in the table below. The data are from the General Social Survey.
b. Verify that the requirements for performing a chi-square test of independence are satisfied.
Does the Treatment Affect Success? The following table lists frequencies of successes and failures for different treatments used for a stress fracture in a foot bone (based on data from “Surgery Unfounded for Tarsal Navicular Stress Fracture,” by Bruce Jancin, Internal Medicine News, Vol. 42, No. 14). Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that success of the treatment is independent of the type of treatment. What does the result indicate about the increasing trend to use surgery?