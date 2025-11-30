[NOW WORK] Job Satisfaction Is there an association between one’s level of education and satisfaction with work? A random sample of 5244 employed individuals were asked to disclose their highest level of education and satisfaction with their work/job. The results are shown in the table below. The data are from the General Social Survey.

e. Compare the observed frequencies with the expected frequencies. Which cell contributed most to the test statistic? Was the expected frequency greater than or less than the observed frequency? What does this information tell you?