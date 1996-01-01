[DATA] Political Affiliation In the Sullivan Statistics Survey, respondents were asked to disclose their political affiliation (Democrat, Independent, Republican) and also answer the question: “Would you be willing to pay higher taxes if the tax revenue went directly toward deficit reduction?” Go to www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats to obtain the data file SullivanSurveyI using the file format of your choice for the version of the text you are using. Create a contingency table and determine whether the results suggest there is an association between political affiliation and willingness to pay higher taxes to directly reduce the federal debt. Use the alpha = 0.05 level of significance.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
In a chi-square test for independence, how does the difference between the expected frequency and the observed frequency affect the value of the chi-square statistic?
In the context of a chi-square test for independence, what does a large value of the statistic indicate about the relationship between the two categorical variables being tested?
In the context of the Test for Independence, what does the test allow us to determine about the relationship between two categorical variables based on experimental observations?
Does the Treatment Affect Success? The following table lists frequencies of successes and failures for different treatments used for a stress fracture in a foot bone (based on data from “Surgery Unfounded for Tarsal Navicular Stress Fracture,” by Bruce Jancin, Internal Medicine News, Vol. 42, No. 14). Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that success of the treatment is independent of the type of treatment. What does the result indicate about the increasing trend to use surgery?
True or False? In Exercises 5 and 6, determine whether the statement is true or false. If it is false, rewrite it as a true statement.
If the two variables in a chi-square independence test are dependent, then you can expect little difference between the observed frequencies and the expected frequencies.
Independence Tests practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations