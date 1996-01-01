[DATA] Political Affiliation In the Sullivan Statistics Survey, respondents were asked to disclose their political affiliation (Democrat, Independent, Republican) and also answer the question: “Would you be willing to pay higher taxes if the tax revenue went directly toward deficit reduction?” Go to www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats to obtain the data file SullivanSurveyI using the file format of your choice for the version of the text you are using. Create a contingency table and determine whether the results suggest there is an association between political affiliation and willingness to pay higher taxes to directly reduce the federal debt. Use the alpha = 0.05 level of significance.