Chi-Square Test The chi-square test is a statistical method used to determine if there is a significant association between categorical variables. It compares the observed frequencies in each category to the frequencies expected under the null hypothesis of independence. The test statistic follows a chi-square distribution, which is crucial for interpreting the results.

Null Hypothesis In hypothesis testing, the null hypothesis represents a statement of no effect or no association between variables. For the chi-square independence test, the null hypothesis posits that the two categorical variables are independent of each other. The goal of the test is to assess whether the observed data provides sufficient evidence to reject this null hypothesis.