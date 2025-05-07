Does the Treatment Affect Success? The following table lists frequencies of successes and failures for different treatments used for a stress fracture in a foot bone (based on data from “Surgery Unfounded for Tarsal Navicular Stress Fracture,” by Bruce Jancin, Internal Medicine News, Vol. 42, No. 14). Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that success of the treatment is independent of the type of treatment. What does the result indicate about the increasing trend to use surgery?







