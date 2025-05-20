Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Frequency Distribution
A frequency distribution shows how often each outcome occurs in a data set. In this experiment, it displays how many times each possible sum of two dice appeared in 100 rolls, helping identify the most and least common sums.
Sum of Two Dice Outcomes
When rolling two dice, the possible sums range from 2 to 12. Each sum has a different probability based on the number of dice combinations that produce it, with 7 being the most likely sum due to the highest number of combinations.
Interpreting Histograms
A histogram visually represents data frequencies using bars. The height of each bar corresponds to the frequency of each sum, allowing quick identification of the most and least frequent outcomes in the experiment.
