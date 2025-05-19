Drawing a Box-and-Whisker Plot In Exercises 15–18,
(b) draw a box-and-whisker plot that represents the data set.
2 7 1 3 1 2 8 9 9 2 5 4 7 3 7 5 4
2 3 5 9 5 6 3 9 3 4 9 8 8 2 3 9 5
"Average Income The following data represent the median household income (in dollars) for the 50 states and the District of Columbia in 2017. With the first class having a lower class limit of 40,000 and a class width of 5000:
d. Construct a relative frequency histogram of the data."
e. Describe the shape of the distribution."
True or False: The shape of the distribution shown is best classified as skewed left.
Rolling the Dice An experiment was conducted in which two fair dice were thrown 100 times. The sum of the pips showing on the dice was then recorded. The following frequency histogram gives the results.
a. What was the most frequent outcome of the experiment?
b. What was the least frequent?
Alcohol-Related Traffic Fatalities The frequency histogram represents the number of alcohol-related traffic fatalities by state (including Washington, D.C.) in 2016 according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
a. Determine the class width.
b. Identify the classes.
Threaded Problem: Tornado The data set “Tornadoes_2017” located at www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats contains a variety of variables that were measured for all tornadoes in the United States in 2017.
a. Draw a relative histogram of the variable “Length.” Describe the shape of the distribution.