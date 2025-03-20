In Exercises 37–44, answer the given questions, which are related to percentages.

Workplace Attire In a survey conducted by Opinion Research Corporation, 1000 adults were asked to identify “what is inappropriate in the workplace.” Of the 1000 subjects, 70% said that miniskirts were not appropriate in the workplace.





b. Among the 1000 respondents, 550 said that shorts are unacceptable in the workplace. What percentage of respondents said that shorts are unacceptable in the workplace?