In Exercises 37–44, answer the given questions, which are related to percentages.

Texting While Driving USA Today reported results from an Arity survey in which 2018 drivers were asked if they text while driving.





a. Among the respondents, 42% said that they text while driving. What is the exact value that is 42% of the number of respondents?

b. Could the result from part (a) be the actual number of respondents who said that they text while driving? Why or why not?