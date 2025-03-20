In Exercises 37–44, answer the given questions, which are related to percentages.

Marriage Proposals In a survey conducted by TheKnot.com, 1165 engaged or married women were asked about the importance of a bended knee when making a marriage proposal. Among the 1165 respondents, 48% said that the bended knee was essential.





a. What is the exact value that is 48% of 1165 survey respondents?

b. Could the result from part (a) be the actual number of survey subjects who said that a bended knee is essential? Why or why not?