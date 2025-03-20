Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
Intro to Stats
4:40 minutes
Problem 1.1.39
Textbook Question
In Exercises 37–44, answer the given questions, which are related to percentages.
Marriage Proposals In a survey conducted by TheKnot.com, 1165 engaged or married women were asked about the importance of a bended knee when making a marriage proposal. Among the 1165 respondents, 48% said that the bended knee was essential.
a. What is the exact value that is 48% of 1165 survey respondents?
b. Could the result from part (a) be the actual number of survey subjects who said that a bended knee is essential? Why or why not?
