In Exercises 37–44, answer the given questions, which are related to percentages.

Checking Job Applicants In a study conducted by the Society for Human Resource Management, 347 human resource professionals were surveyed. Of those surveyed, 73% said that their companies conduct criminal background checks on all job applicants.





a. What is the exact value that is 73% of the 347 survey subjects?

b. Could the result from part (a) be the actual number of survey subjects who said that their companies conduct criminal background checks on all job applicants? Why or why not?