For , & , perform a hypothesis test to test the claim that for .
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 25m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 57m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 50m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 24m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit2h 21m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Testing the Difference Between Two Means In Exercises 15–24, (a) identify the claim and state Ho and Ha, (b) find the critical value(s) and identify the rejection region(s), (c) find the standardized test statistic z, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim. Assume the samples are random and independent, and the populations are normally distributed.
Repair Costs: Washing Machines You want to buy a washing machine, and a salesperson tells you that the mean repair costs for Model A and Model B are equal. You research the repair costs. The mean repair cost of 24 Model A washing machines is \$208. Assume the population standard deviation is \$18. The mean repair cost of 26 Model B washing machines is \$221. Assume the population standard deviation is \$22. At α=0.01, can you reject the salesperson’s claim?
In Exercises 11–14, test the claim about the difference between two population means and at the level of significance . Assume the samples are random and independent, and the populations are normally distributed.
Claim: μ1=μ2; α=0.1
Population statistics:σ1=3.4 and σ2=1.5
Sample Statistics: x̅1=16, n1=29, x̅2=14, n2=28
In Exercises 11–14, test the claim about the difference between two population means and at the level of significance . Assume the samples are random and independent, and the populations are normally distributed.
Claim: μ1>μ2; α=0.10
Population statistics:σ1=40 and σ2=15
Sample Statistics: x̅1=500, n1=100, x̅2=495, n2=75
Testing the Difference Between Two Means In Exercises 15–24, (a) identify the claim and state Ho and Ha, (b) find the critical value(s) and identify the rejection region(s), (c) find the standardized test statistic z, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim. Assume the samples are random and independent, and the populations are normally distributed.
Bed-in-a-Box To compare customer satisfaction with mattresses that are delivered compressed in a box and traditional mattresses, a researcher randomly selects 30 ratings of mattresses in boxes and 30 ratings of traditional mattresses. The mean rating of mattresses in boxes is 68.7 out of 100. Assume the population standard deviation is 6.6. The mean rating of traditional mattresses is 70.9 out of 100. Assume the population standard deviation is 5.6. At α=0.01, can the researcher support the claim that the mean rating of traditional mattresses is greater than the mean rating of mattresses in a box? (Adapted from Consumer Reports)
Testing the Difference Between Two Means In Exercises 15–24, (a) identify the claim and state Ho and Ha, (b) find the critical value(s) and identify the rejection region(s), (c) find the standardized test statistic z, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim. Assume the samples are random and independent, and the populations are normally distributed.
Braking Distances To compare the dry braking distances from 60 to 0 miles per hour for two makes of automobiles, a safety engineer conducts braking tests for 16 compact SUVs and 11 midsize SUVs. The mean braking distance for the compact SUVs is 131.8 feet. Assume the population standard deviation is 5.5 feet. The mean braking distance for the midsize SUVs is 132.8 feet. Assume the population standard deviation is 6.7 feet. At α=0.10 , can the engineer support the claim that the mean braking distances are different for the two categories of SUVs? (Adapted from Consumer Reports)