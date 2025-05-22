Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fundamental Counting Principle The Fundamental Counting Principle states that if one event can occur in 'm' ways and a second independent event can occur in 'n' ways, then the total number of ways both events can occur is 'm × n'. This principle is essential for calculating the total combinations of outcomes in scenarios involving multiple independent choices. Recommended video: 04:04 04:04 Fundamental Counting Principle

Permutations and Combinations Permutations refer to the arrangement of items where the order matters, while combinations refer to the selection of items where the order does not matter. In the context of license plates, since the arrangement of letters and digits is significant, we focus on permutations to determine the total possible configurations. Recommended video: 03:18 03:18 Permutations vs. Combinations