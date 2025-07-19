Using the Fundamental Counting Principle In Exercises 37-40, use the Fundamental Counting Principle.
40. True or False Quiz Assuming that no questions are left unanswered, in how many ways can a six-question true or false quiz be answered?
66. Access Code An access code consists of six characters. For each character, any letter or number can be used, with the exceptions that the first character cannot be 0 and the last two characters must be odd numbers.
a. What is the probability of randomly selecting the correct access code on the first try?
A person's building access code is their first and last initials and four digits.
You know a person's first name only, and you know that the last digit is odd. What is the probability of guessing this person's code on the first try?
In Exercises 5 and 6, use the Fundamental Counting Principle.
6. The state of Virginia's license plates have three letters and four digits. Assuming that any letter or digit can be used, how many different license plates are possible?
"Identifying the Sample Space of a Probability Experiment In Exercises 25-32, identify the sample space of the probability experiment and determine the number of outcomes in the sample space. Draw a tree diagram when appropriate.
26. Guessing a student's letter grade (A, B, C, D, F) in a class
"
Identifying the Sample Space of a Probability Experiment In Exercises 25-32, identify the sample space of the probability experiment and determine the number of outcomes in the sample space. Draw a tree diagram when appropriate.
32. Rolling a six-sided die, tossing two coins, and spinning the fair spinner shown
"Identifying Simple Events In Exercises 33-36, determine the number of outcomes in the event. Then decide whether the event is a simple event or not. Explain your reasoning.
36. You randomly select one card from a standard deck of 52 playing cards. Event B is selecting the ace of spades."