Find the critical val. for each confidence interval.
(A) Confidence Level =
We are 95% confident the protein bars have between (206.28, 213.72) calories on average.
We are 2.5% confident the protein bars have between (206.28, 213.72) calories on average.
We are 95% confident the protein bars have between (205.75, 214.25) calories on average.
We are 2.5% confident the protein bars have between ( 205.75, 214.25) calories on average.
Master Population Standard Deviation Known with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
To study the concentration of a particular pollutant (in parts per million) in a local river, an environmental scientist collects 32 water samples from random locations. They get ppm & know from previous data that ppm. Make a 99% conf. int. for the mean pollutant concentration.
A technician wants to estimate the average battery life of a new type of smart phone, so he tests 8 randomly selected phones & records the data below. Assuming battery life has a normal dist, make a 90% conf. int. for the mean battery life.
Gas prices are getting more and more expensive. The average gas price, from a random sample of 100 gas stations, was $3.50. It is assumed that gas prices have a standard deviation of $0.04. Construct an 80% confidence interval for the true mean gas price in the United States.
Books get more and more expensive every semester, but the distribution of their prices is always normal. 25 randomly selected students in your school spent, on average $500 with a standard deviation of $50. Construct a 98% confidence interval for the true spending on books.