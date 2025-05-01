Fill out the table using a calculator and .
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 53m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 19m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
A nutritionist wants to estimate the average grams of protein in a brand of protein bars. She takes a random sample of 40 protein bars with g & knows from prior data that . Make a 95% conf. int. for .
To study the concentration of a particular pollutant (in parts per million) in a local river, an environmental scientist collects 32 water samples from random locations. They get ppm & know from previous data that ppm. Make a 99% conf. int. for the mean pollutant concentration.
A technician wants to estimate the average battery life of a new type of smart phone, so he tests 8 randomly selected phones & records the data below. Assuming battery life has a normal dist, make a 90% conf. int. for the mean battery life.
Gas prices are getting more and more expensive. The average gas price, from a random sample of 100 gas stations, was $3.50. It is assumed that gas prices have a standard deviation of $0.04. Construct an 80% confidence interval for the true mean gas price in the United States.
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean practice set
