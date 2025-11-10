"Blind Emotion [See Problem 11 in Section 10.2A.] When the area of the brain responsible for vision is destroyed, individuals experience cortical blindness. Patients with cortical blindness are unaware of any visual stimulus including light. In a 52-year-old male patient with cortical blindness (as a result of two strokes within a 38-day timeframe), a series of visual stimuli were presented on a computer screen. The patient was given two choices for each stimulus and asked to report what was on the screen. The patient’s responses were recorded by an individual who could not see the contents on the screen.

a. An initial baseline test was conducted by presenting black squares and circles on the white background of the screen. The patient correctly “guessed” the item on the screen in 90 of the 200 trials. Researchers concluded the patient’s performance was not statistically different from chance. Explain what this means using the language of hypothesis testing.

