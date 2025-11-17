"Put the following P-values in order from weakest to strongest in terms of evidence against the statement in the null hypothesis.
a. 0.139
b. 0.083
c. 0.091
d. 0.005
e. 0.019"
"Living Alone? In 2000, 58% of females aged 15 or older lived alone, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. A sociologist tests whether this percentage is different today by conducting a random sample of 500 females aged 15 and older and finds that 285 are living alone. Is there sufficient evidence to conclude the proportion has changed since 2000?
a. What is the variable of interest in this study? Is it qualitative with two outcomes? Explain."
"Living Alone? In 2000, 58% of females aged 15 or older lived alone, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. A sociologist tests whether this percentage is different today by conducting a random sample of 500 females aged 15 and older and finds that 285 are living alone. Is there sufficient evidence to conclude the proportion has changed since 2000?
b. What is the goal of the research?"
"Living Alone? In 2000, 58% of females aged 15 or older lived alone, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. A sociologist tests whether this percentage is different today by conducting a random sample of 500 females aged 15 and older and finds that 285 are living alone. Is there sufficient evidence to conclude the proportion has changed since 2000?
c. What are the null and alternative hypotheses?"
"Political Pundits [See Problem 4 in Section 10.2A.] In his book, “The Signal and the Noise,” Nate Silver analyzed 733 predictions made by experts regarding political events. Of the 733 predictions, 338 were mostly true.
e. Determine the P-value based on the model from part (d).
f. Interpret the P-value."
"Infidelity According to menstuff.org, 22% of married men have “strayed” at least once during their married lives.
a. Describe how you might go about administering a survey to assess the accuracy of this statement."
"Blind Emotion [See Problem 11 in Section 10.2A.] When the area of the brain responsible for vision is destroyed, individuals experience cortical blindness. Patients with cortical blindness are unaware of any visual stimulus including light. In a 52-year-old male patient with cortical blindness (as a result of two strokes within a 38-day timeframe), a series of visual stimuli were presented on a computer screen. The patient was given two choices for each stimulus and asked to report what was on the screen. The patient’s responses were recorded by an individual who could not see the contents on the screen.
a. An initial baseline test was conducted by presenting black squares and circles on the white background of the screen. The patient correctly “guessed” the item on the screen in 90 of the 200 trials. Researchers concluded the patient’s performance was not statistically different from chance. Explain what this means using the language of hypothesis testing.
