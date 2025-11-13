Government Solutions?In May, 2000, the Gallup Organization reported that 11% of adult Americans had a great deal of trust and confidence in the federal government handling domestic issues. Suppose a survey of a random sample of 1100 adult Americans finds that 84 have a great deal of trust and confidence in the federal government handling domestic issues. Would these results be considered unusual? Why?
In Problems 5–12, find the indicated areas. For each problem, be sure to draw a standard normal curve and shade the area that is to be found.
Determine the area under the standard normal curve that lies to the right of
a. z = –3.49
Key Concepts
Standard Normal Distribution
Z-Score
Area Under the Curve
In Problems 5–12, find the indicated areas. For each problem, be sure to draw a standard normal curve and shade the area that is to be found.
Determine the area under the standard normal curve that lies to the left of
a. z = –2.45
In Problems 5–12, find the indicated areas. For each problem, be sure to draw a standard normal curve and shade the area that is to be found.
Determine the area under the standard normal curve that lies to the left of
c. z = 1.35
In Problems 5–12, find the indicated areas. For each problem, be sure to draw a standard normal curve and shade the area that is to be found.
Determine the area under the standard normal curve that lies to the left of
d. z = 3.49
In Problems 5–12, find the indicated areas. For each problem, be sure to draw a standard normal curve and shade the area that is to be found.
Determine the area under the standard normal curve that lies to the right of
b. z = –0.55
In Problems 5–12, find the indicated areas. For each problem, be sure to draw a standard normal curve and shade the area that is to be found.
Determine the area under the standard normal curve that lies to the right of
c. z = 2.23