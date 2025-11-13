In Problems 5–12, find the indicated areas. For each problem, be sure to draw a standard normal curve and shade the area that is to be found.
Determine the area under the standard normal curve that lies to the left of
a. z = –2.45
a. z = –2.45
c. z = 1.35
d. z = 3.49
Determine the area under the standard normal curve that lies to the right of
a. z = –3.49
c. z = 2.23
Suppose a normal distribution is shown on a graph with the mean marked at the center. If a point is marked one standard deviation above the mean, which value best represents the -score of that point?