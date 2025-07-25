"Determine whether the statement is true or false. If it is false, rewrite it as a true statement.
It is impossible to obtain all the census data about the U.S. population."
Master Introduction to Collecting Data with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
"Determine whether the statement is true or false. If it is false, rewrite it as a true statement.
It is impossible to obtain all the census data about the U.S. population."
"Determine whether the data set is a population or a sample. Explain your reasoning.
The salary of each employee of an advertising firm"
"Determine whether the data set is a population or a sample. Explain your reasoning.
A survey of 250 members from an organized union of over 20,000 members"
"Identify the population and the sample. Describe the sample data set.
A survey of 1500 U.S. adults found that 59% have never had a vaccine reaction. (Source: SingleCare)"
Determine whether the data set is a population or a sample. Explain your reasoning.
The annual revenue of each team in a pro sports league
Determine whether the data set is a population or a sample. Explain your reasoning.
The number of guests in each room of a hotel