Suppose we are testing the hypothesis H0: p = 0.3 versus H1: p > 0.3 and we find the P-value to be 0.23. Explain what this means. Would you reject the null hypothesis? Why?
Statistics in the Media A headline read, “More Than Half of Americans Say Federal Taxes Too High.” The headline was based on a random sample of 1026 adult Americans in which 534 stated the amount of federal tax they have to pay is too high. Is this an accurate headline?
In Problems 1–6, test the hypothesis using the P-value approach. Be sure to verify the requirements of the test.
H₀: p = 0.3 versus H₁: p > 0.3
n = 200; x = 75; α = 0.05
You Explain It! Stock Analyst Throwing darts at the stock pages to decide which companies to invest in could be a successful stock-picking strategy. Suppose a researcher decides to test this theory and randomly chooses 100 companies to invest in. After 1 year, 48 of the companies were considered winners; that is, they outperformed other companies. To assess whether the dart-picking strategy resulted in a majority of winners, the researcher tested H₀: p = 0.5 versus H₁: p > 0.5 and obtained a P-value of 0.2743. Explain what this P-value means and write a conclusion for the researcher.
Blind Emotion [See Problem 11 in Section 10.2A.] When the area of the brain responsible for vision is destroyed, individuals experience cortical blindness. Patients with cortical blindness are unaware of any visual stimulus including light. In a 52-year-old male patient with cortical blindness (as a result of two strokes within a 38-day timeframe), a series of visual stimuli were presented on a computer screen. The patient was given two choices for each stimulus and asked to report what was on the screen. The patient’s responses were recorded by an individual who could not see the contents on the screen.
c. The researchers wanted to determine if the patient could identify other facial characteristics. They randomly showed male or female faces and asked the patient to identify the gender. The patient was correct in 89 of 200 trials. What does this suggest?
Perform a 2-tailed hypothesis test for the true proportion of successes using the given values:
, , , & claim is
Perform a 2-tailed hypothesis test for the true proportion of successes using the given values:
, , , & claim is
A local park claims that less than 15% of visitors litter. A random sample of 120 visitors finds that 25 litter. At the 0.05 significance level, test if the proportion of visitors who litter is greater than 15%.
Feeling Your Age A research organization conducts a survey by randomly selecting adults and asking each, “How do you feel relative to your age?” The results are shown in the figure. (Adapted from Pew Research Center)
[IMAGE]
a. Use a sign test to test the null hypothesis that the proportion of adults who feel older is equal to the proportion of adults who feel younger. Assign a + sign to each adult who responded “older,” assign a - sign to each adult who responded “younger,” and assign a 0 to each adult who responded “my age.” Use α = 0.05