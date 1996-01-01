[NW] Government Waste Gallup News Service conducted a survey of 1017 American adolts aged 18 years or older. The respondents were asked, “Of every tax dollar that goes to the federal government in Washington, D.C., do you believe 51 cents or more are wasted?” Of the 1017 individuals surveyed, 35% indicated that 51 cents or more is wasted. Gallup reported that 35% of all adolt Americans 18 years or older believe the federal government wastes at least 51 cents of each dollar spent, with a margin of error of 4% and a 95% level of confidence.





What can be inferred from this survey?