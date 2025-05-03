You Explain It! Stock Analyst Throwing darts at the stock pages to decide which companies to invest in could be a successful stock-picking strategy. Suppose a researcher decides to test this theory and randomly chooses 100 companies to invest in. After 1 year, 48 of the companies were considered winners; that is, they outperformed other companies. To assess whether the dart-picking strategy resulted in a majority of winners, the researcher tested H₀: p = 0.5 versus H₁: p > 0.5 and obtained a P-value of 0.2743. Explain what this P-value means and write a conclusion for the researcher.
Sleeping Patterns of Pregnant Women A random sample of 150 pregnant women indicated that 81 napped at least twice per week. Do a majority of pregnant women nap at least twice a week? Use the α = 0.05 level of significance.
Source: National Sleep Foundation.
Blind Emotion [See Problem 11 in Section 10.2A.] When the area of the brain responsible for vision is destroyed, individuals experience cortical blindness. Patients with cortical blindness are unaware of any visual stimulus including light. In a 52-year-old male patient with cortical blindness (as a result of two strokes within a 38-day timeframe), a series of visual stimuli were presented on a computer screen. The patient was given two choices for each stimulus and asked to report what was on the screen. The patient’s responses were recorded by an individual who could not see the contents on the screen.
c. The researchers wanted to determine if the patient could identify other facial characteristics. They randomly showed male or female faces and asked the patient to identify the gender. The patient was correct in 89 of 200 trials. What does this suggest?
Statistics in the Media A headline read, “More Than Half of Americans Say Federal Taxes Too High.” The headline was based on a random sample of 1026 adult Americans in which 534 stated the amount of federal tax they have to pay is too high. Is this an accurate headline?
Ghosts The following table summarizes results from a Pew Research Center survey in which subjects were asked whether they had seen or been in the presence of a ghost. Use a 0.01 significance level to test the claim that gender is independent of response. Does the conclusion change if the significance level is changed to 0.05?
[NW] Government Waste Gallup News Service conducted a survey of 1017 American adolts aged 18 years or older. The respondents were asked, “Of every tax dollar that goes to the federal government in Washington, D.C., do you believe 51 cents or more are wasted?” Of the 1017 individuals surveyed, 35% indicated that 51 cents or more is wasted. Gallup reported that 35% of all adolt Americans 18 years or older believe the federal government wastes at least 51 cents of each dollar spent, with a margin of error of 4% and a 95% level of confidence.
What can be inferred from this survey?
Perform a 2-tailed hypothesis test for the true proportion of successes using the given values:
, , , & claim is
Perform a 2-tailed hypothesis test for the true proportion of successes using the given values:
, , , & claim is