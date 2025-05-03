Blind Emotion [See Problem 11 in Section 10.2A.] When the area of the brain responsible for vision is destroyed, individuals experience cortical blindness. Patients with cortical blindness are unaware of any visual stimulus including light. In a 52-year-old male patient with cortical blindness (as a result of two strokes within a 38-day timeframe), a series of visual stimuli were presented on a computer screen. The patient was given two choices for each stimulus and asked to report what was on the screen. The patient’s responses were recorded by an individual who could not see the contents on the screen.

c. The researchers wanted to determine if the patient could identify other facial characteristics. They randomly showed male or female faces and asked the patient to identify the gender. The patient was correct in 89 of 200 trials. What does this suggest?