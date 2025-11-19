"[NW] Small-Sample Hypothesis TestProfessors Honey Kirk and Diane Lerma of Palo Alto College developed a “learning community curriculum that blended the developmental mathematics and the reading curriculum with a structured emphasis on study skills.” In a typical developmental mathematics course at Palo Alto College, 50% of the students complete the course with a letter grade of A, B, or C. In the experimental course, of the 16 students enrolled, 11 completed the course with a letter grade of A, B, or C. Do you believe the experimental course was effective at the α = 0.05 level of significance?





a. State the appropriate null and alternative hypotheses.





Source: Kirk, Honey and Lerma, Diane, “Reading Your Way to Success in Mathematics: A Paired Course of Developmental Mathematics and Reading.” MathAMATYC Educator, Vol. 1 No. 2, 2010."