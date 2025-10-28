[DATA] Ramp Metering [See Problem 13 in Section 11.3.] Ramp metering is a traffic engineering idea that requires cars entering a freeway to stop for a certain period of time before joining the traffic flow. The theory is that ramp metering controls the number of cars on the freeway and the number of cars accessing the freeway, resulting in a freer flow of cars, which ultimately results in higher speeds on the road. To test whether ramp metering is effective in reducing travel times, engineers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, conducted an experiment in which a section of freeway had ramp meters installed on the on-ramps. A random sample of 15 cars on the highway for a Monday at 6 P.M. with the ramp meters on and a second random sample of 15 cars on a different Monday at 6 P.M. with the meters off resulted in the following speeds (in miles per hour).

a. What is the explanatory variable in this study? What is the response variable?