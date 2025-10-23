Define each of the following. Lurking variable
Identity Theft Identity fraud occurs when someone else’s personal information is used to open credit card accounts, apply for a job, receive benefits, and so on. The following relative frequency bar graph represents the various types of identity theft based on a study conducted by the Federal Trade Commission. If there were 10 million cases of identity fraud in a recent year, how many were credit card fraud (someone uses someone else’s credit card to make a purchase)?
Key Concepts
Relative Frequency
Bar Graph Interpretation
Applying Relative Frequency to Total Counts
"Designing an Experiment Researchers want to know ifthere is a link between hypertension (high blood pressure) andconsumption of salt. Past studies have indicated that theconsumption of fruits and vegetables offsets the negative impactof salt consumption. It is also known that there is quite a bit ofperson-to-person variability in the ability of the body to processand eliminate salt. However, no method exists for identifyingindividuals who have a higher ability to process salt. The U.S.Department of Agriculture recommends that daily intake of saltshould not exceed 2400 milligrams (mg). The researchers wantto keep the design simple, so they choose to conduct their studyusing a completely randomized design.
How many treatments would you recommend? Why?"
Divorce The following graph represents the results of a survey, in which a random sample of adult Americans was asked, “Please tell me whether you personally believe that in general divorce is morally acceptable or morally wrong.” If Gallup claimed that the results of the survey indicate that 8% of adult Americans believe that divorce is acceptable in certain situations, would you say this statement is descriptive or inferential? Why?
What is the role of randomization in a designed experiment? If you were conducting a completely randomized design with four treatments and 100 experimental units, describe how you would randomly assign the experimental units to the treatments.
Obtaining a Systematic Sample A quality-control engineer wants to be sure that bolts coming off an assembly line are within prescribed tolerances. He wants to conduct a systematic sample by selecting every 9th bolt to come off the assembly line. The machine produces 30,000 bolts per day, and the engineer wants a sample of 32 bolts. Which bolts will be sampled?
"Retain Your Knowledge: Decision Making and Hunger Does hunger improve strategic decision making? That is, if you are hungry are you more likely to make a favorable decision when the outcome of your decision is uncertain (as in business decisions)? To test this theory, researchers randomly divided 30 normal weight individuals into two groups. All subjects were asked to refrain from eating or drinking (except water) from 11 P.M. on the day prior to their 9 A.M. meeting. At 9 A.M., the subjects were randomly assigned to one of two groups. The subjects in Group 1 were fed breakfast while the subjects in Group 2 were not fed. All subjects were administered a computerized version of an exam that assesses complex decision making under uncertain conditions. The assessment consisted of subjects choosing cards from four decks marked A, B, C, and D. Cards in decks A and B had a point value of 100 while cards in decks C and D had point values of 50. However, deck A had penalty cards that deducted points between 150 and 300; deck B had one penalty card of 1250; deck C had penalty cards between 25 and 75 points; deck D had a single penalty card of 250 points. So, decks A and B had stiffer penalties over the long haul than decks C and D and in the long haul, decks C and D resolted in more points than decks A and B. In total, the subjects would select 100 cards. However, the response variable was the number of cards selected from decks C and D out of the last 60 cards selected. The thinking here is that after 40 card selections, the subjects would be aware of the advantage of decks C and D. The researchers administered a Barret Impulsivity Scale to be sure the two groups did not differ in terms of impolsivity (e.g., “I do things without thinking”). There was no difference in impulsivity, age, or body mass index between the two groups. Before the exam, subjects were asked to report their level of hunger and it was found that Group 2 was significantly more hungry than Group 1. After analysis of the data, it was determined that the mean number of advantageous cards (decks C and D) selected by the subjects in Group 2 was 33.36 cards while the mean was 25.86 for the subjects in Group 1. The researchers concluded that hunger improves advantageous decision making.
a. What type of experimental design is this?"
e. What role does randomization play in the study? How do the researchers verify that randomization resulted in similar groups prior to the treatment?