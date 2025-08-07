Performing a Sign Test In Exercises 7–22, (a) identify the claim and state Ho and Ha, (b) find the critical value, (c) find the test statistic, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.

Social Networking A research group claims that the median age of the users of a social networking website is less than 32 years old. In a random sample of 20 users, 5 are less than 32 years old, 13 are more than 32 years old, and 2 are 32 years old. At , can you support the research group’s claim? (Adapted from Pew Research Center)