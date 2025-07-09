Performing a Sign Test In Exercises 7–22, (a) identify the claim and state Ho and Ha, (b) find the critical value, (c) find the test statistic, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.

Unit Size A renters’ organization claims that the median number of rooms in renter-occupied units is four. You randomly select 120 renter-occupied units and obtain the results shown below. At , can you reject the organization’s claim? (Adapted from U.S. Census Bureau)

[IMAGE]