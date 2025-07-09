Table of contents
Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Describing Data Numerically
Probability
Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Correlation
Regression
Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit
ANOVA
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Problem 11.1.15
Textbook Question
Performing a Sign Test In Exercises 7–22, (a) identify the claim and state Ho and Ha, (b) find the critical value, (c) find the test statistic, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.
Unit Size A renters’ organization claims that the median number of rooms in renter-occupied units is four. You randomly select 120 renter-occupied units and obtain the results shown below. At , can you reject the organization’s claim? (Adapted from U.S. Census Bureau)
[IMAGE]
1
Step 1: Identify the claim and state the null hypothesis (Ho) and the alternative hypothesis (Ha). The claim is that the median number of rooms in renter-occupied units is four. The null hypothesis (Ho) states that the median number of rooms is equal to four, while the alternative hypothesis (Ha) states that the median number of rooms is not equal to four.
Step 2: Determine the significance level (α). The problem specifies a significance level, which is typically given as α = 0.05 unless otherwise stated. This will be used to compare against the p-value or critical value.
Step 3: Find the critical value for the Sign Test. Use the binomial distribution table or normal approximation to determine the critical value based on the sample size (n = 120) and the significance level (α). The critical value will help decide the rejection region for the null hypothesis.
Step 4: Calculate the test statistic. Count the number of positive signs (values greater than the median) and negative signs (values less than the median) from the data. The test statistic is the smaller of these two counts. If ties exist (values equal to the median), exclude them from the analysis.
Step 5: Compare the test statistic to the critical value and make a decision. If the test statistic falls within the rejection region (less than or equal to the critical value), reject the null hypothesis (Ho). Otherwise, fail to reject the null hypothesis. Interpret the decision in the context of the original claim, explaining whether the data supports or contradicts the claim that the median number of rooms is four.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating two competing hypotheses: the null hypothesis (H0), which represents a statement of no effect or no difference, and the alternative hypothesis (Ha), which represents the claim being tested. The goal is to determine whether there is enough evidence in the sample data to reject H0 in favor of Ha.
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
Sign Test
The Sign Test is a non-parametric statistical test used to determine if there is a significant difference between the median of a sample and a specified value. It is particularly useful when the data does not meet the assumptions required for parametric tests. The test counts the number of observations above and below the median and uses this information to calculate the test statistic and compare it to critical values.
Independence Test
Critical Value
The critical value is a threshold that determines the boundary for rejecting the null hypothesis in hypothesis testing. It is derived from the significance level (alpha) and the distribution of the test statistic. If the calculated test statistic exceeds the critical value, the null hypothesis is rejected, indicating that the sample provides sufficient evidence to support the alternative hypothesis.
Critical Values: t-Distribution
