Suppose a standard deck contains cards that are either striped or solid, and either blue or red. If the probability that a card is striped is and the probability that a card is blue is , and being striped and being blue are independent events, what is the probability that a randomly selected card is both striped and blue?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
The lengths of time it takes for new light bulbs to burn out are an example of which type of data?
A
Ordinal data
B
Discrete data
C
Categorical data
D
Continuous data
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the types of data: Ordinal data represents categories with a meaningful order, Discrete data consists of countable values, Categorical data includes distinct groups without order, and Continuous data involves measurements that can take any value within a range.
Identify the nature of the variable: The length of time until a light bulb burns out is measured in units like hours or minutes, which can take any value within a range, including fractions.
Since the time to burn out can be any value (not just specific counts or categories), it is not discrete or categorical.
Because the data represents a measurement on a continuous scale, it is classified as continuous data.
Therefore, the lengths of time it takes for new light bulbs to burn out are an example of continuous data.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Probability with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
Suppose the probability that a flight is on time is , the probability that it is less than minutes late is , and the probability that it is more than minutes late is . What is the probability that the flight will be no more than minutes late (to
2
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of probability, what does it mean to say that the trials of an experiment are independent?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Suppose the probability of getting a job interview from a single application is , and you submit independent applications. Which expression gives the probability of getting at least one interview if you submit between and applications?
3
views
Basic Concepts of Probability practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations