Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
Suppose the probability that a flight is on time is , the probability that it is less than minutes late is , and the probability that it is more than minutes late is . What is the probability that the flight will be no more than minutes late (to
2 decimals)?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the events and their probabilities given in the problem: the probability that a flight is on time is \$0.70\(, the probability that it is less than 5 minutes late is \)0.15\(, and the probability that it is more than 5 minutes late is \)0.15$.
Understand that "no more than 5 minutes late" means the flight is either on time or less than 5 minutes late. So, this event includes both the "on time" and "less than 5 minutes late" probabilities.
To find the probability that the flight is no more than 5 minutes late, add the probabilities of the flight being on time and being less than 5 minutes late: \(P(\text{no more than 5 minutes late}) = P(\text{on time}) + P(\text{less than 5 minutes late})\).
Substitute the given values into the equation: \(P(\text{no more than 5 minutes late}) = 0.70 + 0.15\).
Sum these probabilities to get the final probability that the flight will be no more than 5 minutes late.
