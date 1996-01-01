The lengths of time it takes for new light bulbs to burn out are an example of which type of data?
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Which of the following is a required condition for a discrete probability function?
A
The sum of all possible probabilities is .
B
The sum of all possible probabilities is less than .
C
Probabilities can be greater than .
D
Each probability can be negative as long as the sum is .
1
Understand that a discrete probability function assigns probabilities to each possible outcome of a discrete random variable.
Recall the two main conditions for a valid discrete probability function: (1) Each probability must be between 0 and 1 inclusive, and (2) the sum of the probabilities of all possible outcomes must equal 1.
Express the second condition mathematically as: \(\sum_{i} P(X = x_i) = 1\), where \(P(X = x_i)\) is the probability of the \(i\)-th outcome.
Recognize that probabilities cannot be negative or greater than 1 because they represent proportions of certainty.
Conclude that the required condition is that the sum of all possible probabilities is exactly 1, not less than or greater than 1.
In the context of probability, what does it mean to say that the trials of an experiment are independent?
Suppose the probability of getting a job interview from a single application is , and you submit independent applications. Which expression gives the probability of getting at least one interview if you submit between and applications?
In the context of probability and statistics, what does it mean if data are reproducible but not accurate?
Which of the following are valid ways of expressing probability? Select one option.
