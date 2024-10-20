Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 4m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
Intro to Stats
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT quantitative data?
A
The amount of hours students study per week
B
The heights of basketball players (in centimeters)
C
The brands of smartphones owned by students
D
The outcomes of ten rolls of a standard six-sided die
Related Videos
Related Practice