Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 4m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
Intro to Stats
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a discrete quantitative set of data?
A
The weight (in kg) of a bag of apples in a grocery store
B
The temperature (in °C) in a classroom
C
The time (in seconds) it takes for a swimmer to complete a lap
D
The number of goals scored by a soccer team in a match
