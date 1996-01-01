Which of the following is a measure of how well the regression fits the sample data?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not one of the three common errors involving (correlation)?
A
Using a scatterplot to visually assess the strength of a relationship
B
Assuming that (correlation) implies causation
C
Ignoring the possibility of lurking variables
D
Assuming a linear relationship when the association is actually nonlinear
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what correlation measures — it quantifies the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables.
Step 2: Identify common errors involving correlation: (a) Assuming correlation implies causation, which is a logical fallacy because correlation does not prove one variable causes the other.
Step 3: Recognize ignoring lurking variables as a common error, where hidden variables may influence the observed correlation, leading to misleading conclusions.
Step 4: Note that assuming a linear relationship when the actual association is nonlinear is an error because correlation only measures linear relationships and can miss nonlinear patterns.
Step 5: Understand that using a scatterplot to visually assess the strength of a relationship is not an error; in fact, scatterplots are a recommended tool to explore and visualize relationships before calculating correlation.
