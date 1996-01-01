Which of the following is not a possible value for the correlation coefficient ?
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the strength of a linear model with a correlation coefficient ?
A
The model has a very strong positive linear relationship.
B
The model has a weak negative linear relationship.
C
The model has a very strong negative linear relationship.
D
The model has no linear relationship.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the correlation coefficient \(r\) measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables, ranging from \(-1\) to \$1$.
Understand that the sign of \(r\) indicates the direction: a positive \(r\) means a positive linear relationship, and a negative \(r\) means a negative linear relationship.
Note that the magnitude (absolute value) of \(r\) indicates the strength: values close to \$1\( or \)-1\( indicate a very strong linear relationship, while values near \)0$ indicate a weak or no linear relationship.
Given \(r = -0.93\), observe that the value is close to \(-1\), which suggests a very strong linear relationship, and the negative sign indicates it is negative.
Therefore, the best description is that the model has a very strong negative linear relationship.
Correlation Coefficient practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations