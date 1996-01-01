Which of the following is not one of the three common errors involving (correlation)?
Given a scatterplot showing a strong negative linear relationship between two variables, which of the following is most likely the correlation coefficient for the data set?
Given four scatterplots labeled A, B, C, and D, the calculated correlation coefficients are as follows: A: , B: , C: , D: . Which scatterplot shows the strongest negative linear relationship?
Which value of the correlation coefficient indicates a stronger linear relationship: or ?
Suppose Figure 1 shows a scatterplot of two variables with points closely clustered around a straight line that slopes upward. Which of the following best describes the statistical relationship indicated in Figure 1?
Which of the following relationships would most likely have the weakest correlation?
Which of the following situations best describes the concept of causation rather than just correlation?
