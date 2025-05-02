Taught Enough Math? In 1994, 52% of parents with children in high school felt it was a serious problem that high school students were not being taught enough math and science. A recent survey found that 256 of 800 parents with children in high school felt it was a serious problem that high school students were not being taught enough math and science. Do parents feel differently today than they did in 1994? Use the α = 0.05 level of significance?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 53m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 19m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Teen Prayer In 1995, 40% of adolescents stated they prayed daily. A researcher wants to know whether this percentage has become higher since then. He surveys 40 adolescents and finds that 18 pray on a daily basis. Is there enough evidence to support the proportion of adolescents who pray daily has increased at the α = 0.05 level of significance?
Key Concepts
Hypothesis Testing for Proportions
Significance Level (α)
Test Statistic and p-value
Accept versus Do Not Reject In the United States, historically, 40% of registered voters are Republican. Suppose you obtain a simple random sample of 320 registered voters and find 142 registered Republicans.
a. Consider the hypotheses H₀: p = 0.4 versus H₁: p > 0.4. Explain what the researcher would be testing. Perform the test at the α = 0.05 level of significance. Write a conclusion for the test.
Sneeze According to work done by Nick Wilson of Otago University Wellington, the proportion of individuals who cover their mouth when sneezing is 0.733. As part of a school project, Mary decides to confirm this by observing 100 randomly selected individuals sneeze and finds that 78 covered their mouth when sneezing.
a. What are the null and alternative hypotheses for Mary’s project?
b. Verify the requirements that allow use of the normal model to test the hypotheses are satisfied.
c. Does the sample evidence contradict Professor Wilson’s findings?
Emergency Room The proportion of patients who visit the emergency room (ER) and die within the year is 0.05. Source: SuperFreakonomics. Suppose a hospital administrator is concerned that his ER has a higher proportion of patients who die within the year. In a random sample of 250 patients who have visited the ER in the past year, 17 have died. Should the administrator be concerned?
Course RedesignPass rates for Intermediate Algebra at a community college are 52.6%. In an effort to improve pass rates in the course, faculty of a community college develop a mastery-based learning model where course content is delivered in a lab through a computer program. The instructor serves as a learning mentor for the students. Of the 480 students who enroll in the mastery-based course, 267 pass.
b. At the 0.01 level of significance, decide whether the sample evidence suggests the mastery-based learning model improved pass rates.
In Problems 7–12, test the hypothesis using (a) the classical approach and (b) the P-value approach. Be sure to verify the requirements of the test.
H0: p = 0.3versusH1: p > 0.3n = 200;x = 75;α = 0.05
In Problems 7–12, test the hypothesis using (a) the classical approach and (b) the P-value approach. Be sure to verify the requirements of the test.
H0: p = 0.4versusH1: p ≠ 0.4n = 1000;x = 420;α = 0.01
You Explain It! ESPSuppose an acquaintance claims to have the ability to determine the birth month of randomly selected individuals. To test such a claim, you randomly select 80 individuals and ask the acquaintance to state the birth month of the individual. If the individual has the ability to determine birth month, then the proportion of correct birth months should exceed 1/12 ≈ 0.083, the rate one would expect from simply guessing.
b. Suppose the individual was able to guess nine correct birth months. The P-value for such results is 0.1726. Explain what this P-value means and write a conclusion for the test.