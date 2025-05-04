Course RedesignPass rates for Intermediate Algebra at a community college are 52.6%. In an effort to improve pass rates in the course, faculty of a community college develop a mastery-based learning model where course content is delivered in a lab through a computer program. The instructor serves as a learning mentor for the students. Of the 480 students who enroll in the mastery-based course, 267 pass.





b. At the 0.01 level of significance, decide whether the sample evidence suggests the mastery-based learning model improved pass rates.