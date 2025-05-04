Emergency Room The proportion of patients who visit the emergency room (ER) and die within the year is 0.05. Source: SuperFreakonomics. Suppose a hospital administrator is concerned that his ER has a higher proportion of patients who die within the year. In a random sample of 250 patients who have visited the ER in the past year, 17 have died. Should the administrator be concerned?
In Problems 7–12, test the hypothesis using (a) the classical approach and (b) the P-value approach. Be sure to verify the requirements of the test.
H0: p = 0.4versusH1: p ≠ 0.4n = 1000;x = 420;α = 0.01
Teen Prayer In 1995, 40% of adolescents stated they prayed daily. A researcher wants to know whether this percentage has become higher since then. He surveys 40 adolescents and finds that 18 pray on a daily basis. Is there enough evidence to support the proportion of adolescents who pray daily has increased at the α = 0.05 level of significance?
Course RedesignPass rates for Intermediate Algebra at a community college are 52.6%. In an effort to improve pass rates in the course, faculty of a community college develop a mastery-based learning model where course content is delivered in a lab through a computer program. The instructor serves as a learning mentor for the students. Of the 480 students who enroll in the mastery-based course, 267 pass.
b. At the 0.01 level of significance, decide whether the sample evidence suggests the mastery-based learning model improved pass rates.
In Problems 7–12, test the hypothesis using (a) the classical approach and (b) the P-value approach. Be sure to verify the requirements of the test.
H0: p = 0.3versusH1: p > 0.3n = 200;x = 75;α = 0.05
You Explain It! ESPSuppose an acquaintance claims to have the ability to determine the birth month of randomly selected individuals. To test such a claim, you randomly select 80 individuals and ask the acquaintance to state the birth month of the individual. If the individual has the ability to determine birth month, then the proportion of correct birth months should exceed 1/12 ≈ 0.083, the rate one would expect from simply guessing.
b. Suppose the individual was able to guess nine correct birth months. The P-value for such results is 0.1726. Explain what this P-value means and write a conclusion for the test.
Small Sample Hypothesis Test: Super Bowl InvestingFrom Super Bowl I (1967) through Super Bowl XXXI (1997), the stock market increased if an NFL team won the Super Bowl and decreased if an AFL team won. This condition held 28 out of 31 years.
b. Use the binomial probability distribution to determine the P-value for the hypothesis test from part (a).
Suppose we are testing the hypothesis H0: p = 0.3 versus H1: p > 0.3 and we find the P-value to be 0.23. Explain what this means. Would you reject the null hypothesis? Why?