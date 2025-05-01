Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
Multiple Choice
A biologist is monitoring a large bird sanctuary where a particular bird species is known to have a 70% success rate for each nesting attempt (at least one chick fledges from the nest). This season, she observes 500 independent nesting attempts across the sanctuary.
(A) What is the probability that exactly 450 nesting attempts are successful?
A
B
C
D
